THIS WEEK: NOV. 11

TUESDAY

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. in the boardroom of the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road.

The Boulder City Council meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers of Boulder City Hall, 401 California Ave.

The Colorado River Commission meets at 1 p.m. in the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, 555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 4401.

The Mesquite City Council meets at 5 p.m. in council chambers of Mesquite City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. in council chambers of Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St.

The Winchester Town Advisory Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Winchester Community Center, 3130 McLeod Drive.

The Lone Mountain Citizens Advisory Council meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain Crest Neighborhood Services Center, 4701 N. Durango Drive.

The Spring Valley Town Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

The Paradise Town Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Paradise Park Community Center, 4775 McLeod Drive.

WEDNESDAY

The North Las Vegas Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. in council chambers of North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

The Enterprise Town Advisory Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave.

The Red Rock Citizens Advisory Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blue Diamond Library, 14 Cottonwood Drive.

THURSDAY

A joint meeting of the Colorado River Commission of Nevada and Southern Nevada Water Authority Board of Directors meets in board chambers of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, 100 City Parkway.

The Whitney Town Advisory Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 Missouri Ave.

The Sunrise Manor Town Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Hollywood Community Services Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.

The Henderson Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers of Henderson City Hall, 240 Water St.