Three-vehicle crash near Mountain Springs leaves one dead

One person is dead and another was airlifted to a hospital following a three-vehicle crash on State Route 160 near Mountain Springs.

One person is dead and another was airlifted to a hospital following a three-vehicle crash on State Route 160 near Mountain Springs.

Nevada Highway Patrol said that the driver of a black Harley Davidson was pronounced deceased on the scene after the motorcycle collided with two other vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a Ford Focus, just after 8 p.m. Sunday .

The 70-year-old driver of the Corolla was airlifted to University Medical Center and is in unknown condition, the Highway Patrol said. The five occupants of the Focus were uninjured.

The identity of the motorcycle driver will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol.