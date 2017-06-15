ad-fullscreen
Tiger Woods’ DUI arraignment delayed until August

The Associated Press
June 15, 2017 - 9:34 am
 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The arraignment of golfer Tiger Woods on a DUI charge has been delayed until August.

Court documents filed Thursday show the presiding judge canceled the original July 5 hearing and reset it for Aug. 9. No details were provided.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence after police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz about 2 a.m. May 29. Breath tests showed no presence of alcohol, but Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax.

Woods could qualify for a diversion program in which the DUI charge is downgraded to reckless driving, which results in probation, fine and other conditions such as taking a DUI course.

Woods’ attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

