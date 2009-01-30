Titus secures seat on third committee

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., has been named to her third committee in the House, getting a special waiver from the Democratic leadership to serve on more than the usual number of committees.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., has been named to her third committee in the House, getting a special waiver from the Democratic leadership to serve on more than the usual number of committees.

Titus, the newly elected representative of the suburban Clark County 3rd District, was awarded a spot on the Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday.

“Protecting the American people is our first duty as elected officials,” Titus said in a statement. “As a member of the Homeland Security Committee, I will work to fulfill that duty by ensuring that from our borders to our ports, from our firefighters to our police, the necessary resources are invested to provide for our nation’s safety and security.”

Titus had been named to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Education and Labor Committee. A waiver is needed when a member of Congress serves on more than two committees.