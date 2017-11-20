ad-fullscreen
Toddler injured in I-15 crash north of Las Vegas dies

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2017 - 4:47 am
 

A 3-year-old girl injured after a Sunday afternoon crash has died.

The girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center via helicopter after the crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 77, near Moapa, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

She later died at the hospital, Buratczuk said. An 11-year-old was taken to University Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The children were injured after a van and semitrailer crashed on the highway north of Las Vegas, Buratczuk said. The girl’s mother, who was driving the van, and two other children only suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized. The semitrailer driver was not injured.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

