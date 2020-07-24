Tornado reported outside Kingman, Arizona

A tornado touched down briefly Friday morning near Kingman, Arizona.

A tornado touched ground Friday morning in a rural area outside Kingman, Arizona.

“It briefly touched down east of Kingman near the fairgrounds,” said Stan Czyzyk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. “We haven’t had any reports of damage or any injuries.”

Czyzyk said the tornado touched down before 11 a.m.

WHOA! 🌪 Check out this video ABC15 viewer Nicole Bratley captured of a confirmed tornado near Kingman. A tornado warning is issued for the area. https://t.co/CR3gc7m7gt pic.twitter.com/Xr2dNimcYN — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 24, 2020

“Conditions were just barely sufficient for it to happen,” he said.

