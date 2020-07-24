99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
News

Tornado reported outside Kingman, Arizona

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2020 - 12:44 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2020 - 1:05 pm

A tornado touched ground Friday morning in a rural area outside Kingman, Arizona.

“It briefly touched down east of Kingman near the fairgrounds,” said Stan Czyzyk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. “We haven’t had any reports of damage or any injuries.”

Czyzyk said the tornado touched down before 11 a.m.

“Conditions were just barely sufficient for it to happen,” he said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
2
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
3
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
4
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
5
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives the latest Arizona coronavirus update during a news co ...
Arizona reports nearly 3,400 new daily virus cases, 89 deaths
The Associated Press

Hospitalizations for the virus have dropped significantly in the past two weeks, with 2,844 people being treated as of Thursday. That’s down from the July 13 peak of 3,517 people.

In a May 21, 2020, file photo, Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment in New York aft ...
Former Trump lawyer Cohen heads home from prison again
By Tom Hays and Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Michael Cohen walked out of a federal prison in New York on Friday afternoon, his lawyer Danya Perry told The Associated Press, a day after U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9.

City municipal crews help guide the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park as it is removed ...
2 Christopher Columbus statues taken down at Chicago parks
The Associated Press

Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

In this July 13, 2020, file photo a For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop during the coronavirus ...
Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return, poll shows
By Josh Boak and Emily Swanson The Associated Press

Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wades through the large crowd, where his stated goal was to conduct ...
US agents blocked from arresting observers in Portland
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.