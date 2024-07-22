107°F
Trial date set for custody case stemming from law office shooting

Paul Page and his wife Julie, right, the parents of shooting victim Ashley Prince, appear in co ...
Paul Page and his wife Julie, right, the parents of shooting victim Ashley Prince, appear in court at the Regional Justice Center as Dylan Houston, top left, Ashley's ex-husband, and attorney John Jones appear via a videoconference during a hearing on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Ashley Prince and Dennis Prince. (Courtesy)
Ashley Prince and Dennis Prince. (Courtesy)
Paul and Julie Page, the parents of shooting victim Ashley Prince, appear in court during a hea ...
Paul and Julie Page, the parents of shooting victim Ashley Prince, appear in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Paul and Julie Page, the parents of shooting victim Ashley Prince, appear in court during a hea ...
Paul and Julie Page, the parents of shooting victim Ashley Prince, appear in court during a hearing extending temporary guardianship of Prince's and Dylan Houston's children, at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
District Court Judge Dawn Throne presides over a hearing extending temporary guardianship of ch ...
District Court Judge Dawn Throne presides over a hearing extending temporary guardianship of children between the late Ashley Prince and Dylan Houston at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2024 - 3:36 pm
 

A Las Vegas judge has set a trial date for a guardianship and custody case stemming from the law office shooting that killed Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley Prince.

Ashley’s Prince’s ex-husband, Dylan Houston, had been fighting his former wife’s parents to be granted both custody and guardianship of the couple’s two young children. Earlier this month, District Judge Jerry Wiese consolidated the guardianship and custody cases into a single proceeding, to be heard by Family Court Judge Dawn Throne.

The custody matters had previously been overseen by Family Court Judge Bill Henderson.

On April 8, Dylan Houston’s father, attorney Joe Houston, shot and killed Ashley Prince, 30, and Dennis Prince, 57, before turning the gun on himself during a deposition at Dennis Prince’s law office. Joe Houston was representing his son during the heated custody battle between Dylan Houston and Ashley Prince, while Dennis Prince was also acting as his wife’s co-counsel.

During a hearing on Monday, Throne set a trial for Oct. 9-11. The trial would be overseen and decided by Throne, instead of a jury, according to court records.

But the case may not make it to trial. Dylan Houston’s attorney, Tom Standish, said the parties have discussed attempting to settle the case outside of court.

“We are trying to see if we can do private mediation on a sort of expedited basis,” Standish said during Monday’s hearing.

Throne also extended an order making Ashley Prince’s father, Paul Page, the children’s temporary guardian until the trial.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Abdul “Duke” Fakir died Monday of heart failure at his home in Detroit, according to a family spokesperson.

By Wafaa Shurafa and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

There are approximately 120 hostages still being held in Gaza, though Israel believes more than 40 are no longer alive.

