Two Pahrump men arrested in July 15 slaying

Two Pahrump men have been arrested on murder charges, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s office.

Clinton Snider, 22, is jailed at the Nye County Detention Center. Richard McFadden, 19, was detained by authorities in California and is awaiting extradition.

Investigators believe the two men conspired to kill Devine Robertson. On July 15 at about 10:50 p.m., deputies responded to Snider’s home at 680 East St. on a report of a home invasion.

Robertson was found dead at the scene and Snider told investigators that he had shot Robertson while the man was trying to commit the home invasion, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation found that McFadden and Snider lured Robertson to the home, according to Nye County authorities.

McFadden fled the scene that night and disposed of evidence “in an effort to avoid prosecution,” authorities said.

Contact reporter Lawrence Mower at lmower@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0440.