Two sought for questioning in Feb. 23 slaying of man

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two people they want to question about the Feb. 23 killing of a 52-year-old Las Vegas man.

Luis Aquino was found dead in his apartment at 6236 Ilanos Lane #A, near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards. An autopsy by the Clark County Coroner’s office later found that Aquino was a homicide victim.

Police are looking for Aquino’s two roommates, who disappeared after Aquino was found. Angelica Villanueva Ibarra, also known as Angelica Fausto, 29, is 5 feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. Martin Ibarra, 37, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair, police said.

Right now investigators have no motive for the killing, Las Vegas police Sgt. William Scott said. Scott would not say how Aquino was killed.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Aquino’s former roommates can call Crime Stoppers at 385-5555 or the police at 828-3521.