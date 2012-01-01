News

TYGA HOSTS AT CROWN

January 1, 2012 - 12:49 pm
 


 Hip=hop artist Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson aka Tyga hosted Saturday night at Crown Nightclub (Rio). Tyga’s name is an acronym for "Thank You God Always." (Photo courtesy of Scott Harrison/ Retna).

