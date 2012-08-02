Umpire ejects DJ in Florida minor league game

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The music stopped at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach after a minor league umpire ejected the music DJ for playing “Three Blind Mice” during the game.

The ejection came in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game between the Daytona Cubs and the Fort Myers Miracle.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/NLccRv) reports Cubs manager Brian Harper was arguing a call at first base when he heard home plate umpire Mario Seneca bellow "you’re out."

Harper says he thought he was being kicked out of the game. Instead, the umpire ejected the music man.

The public address system at the stadium was shut down for the rest of the game. The newspaper reports fans took it upon themselves to announce players as they approached the plate.

The Cubs won 2-1.