United CEO may face investor questions about dragging

CHICAGO — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is likely to face questions from shareholders Wednesday about the rough removal of a passenger from a flight, an incident that sparked weeks of bad publicity.
Shareholders also will vote whether to re-elect Munoz and 14 other board members and whether to approve the company’s executive-compensation plan.
United Continental Holdings Inc. spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said the meeting is expected to last about an hour, with much of the time reserved for questions to the CEO.
Munoz has apologized repeatedly for the April 9 incident in which passenger David Dao was injured by Chicago airport security officers who were called to remove him from an overbooked United Express plane. The airline reached an undisclosed settlement with Dao.
Related
United reaches settlement with man dragged off plane — VIDEO
United Airlines apologizes for passenger removal ‘situation’
Video of passenger dragged off United flight sparks uproar
United will offer passengers up to $10K to surrender seats
Same lawyer representing United, American passengers
United, Chicago airport miss deadline to answer senators about dragging
United passenger forcefully removed takes legal action
Dragged United passenger will need reconstructive surgery
‘Minimal but necessary force’ used on United passenger, officer says
No one to be fired for United dragging incident, CEO says
Aviation official apologizes for United passenger removal