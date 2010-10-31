UNLV-TCU: No. 4 Horned Frogs stay undefeated with 48-6 victory over Rebels

TCU beat the Rebels 48-6 tonight in a Mountain West Conference game at Sam Boyd Stadium. TCU improves to 9-0 (5-0 MWC) while UNLV drops to 1-7 (1-3). The Rebels travel to BYU next Saturday.

Texas Christian 48, UNLV 6

Andy Dalton threw for two scores and ran for another as the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs cruised to a 48-6 victory at Sam Boyd Stadium tonight.

TCU (9-0, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) racked up 530 yards of offense and held the Rebels to just 197 total yards.

UNLV (1-7, 1-3) scored its lone touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Omar Clayton to Michael Johnson in the second quarter. It was only the second touchdown the Horned Frogs have allowed in five conference games.

Dalton completed 16 of 23 passes for 252 yards and the two scores. He also ran for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Ed Wesley, Jeremy Kerley and backup quarterback Casey Pachall all ran for touchdowns. Kerley also caught five passes for 82 yards and a score.

Johnson caught seven passes for 67 yards to pace the Rebels, but Clayton was intercepted twice. Each team missed an extra point, which wouldn’t typically matter in a one-sided game.

However, the total closed in most sports books at 54.5 or 55, meaning the game stayed under the posted number. TCU’s missed try was particularly meaningful as it came on the Horned Frogs’ final touchdown with just 4:31 remaining.

TCU also chose to down the ball and allow the clock to run out despite having the ball at the UNLV 11-yard line with more than two minutes remaining.

END OF THIRD QUARTER

The fourth-ranked Horned Frogs added to their lead on a 54-yard pass from Andy Dalton to Josh Boyce on the second play of the third quarter.

It would be the only score of the quarter, though TCU is driving as the fourth quarter begins. The Horned Frogs have the ball at the Rebels’ 23-yard line.

TCU led 28-6 at halftime. Jeremy Kerley, Ed Wesley and Dalton each had a touchdown run in the first half. Colin Jones also scored for TCU on a 30-yard interception return.

Michael Johnson scored the lone touchdown for UNLV on a 10-yard reception from Omar Clayton, but the extra point was missed.

The Horned Frogs have outgained the Rebels 406-178 through three quarters.

END OF 1ST QUARTER

The fourth-ranked Horned Frogs scored on their first possession of the game, but hold just a 7-0 lead as the first quarter comes to an end.

TCU has the ball at UNLV’s 1-yard line, however, to begin the second quarter. Jeremy Kerley scored the lone touchdown on a 5-yard run.