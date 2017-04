A crash on U.S. Highway 95 has shut down traffic at North Durango Drive. (NHP)

Northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 95 was temporarily shut down at North Durango Drive Tuesday night after an injury crash.

The northbound lanes have since reopened, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Nevada Highway Patrol call records indicate the crash happened about 9:45 p.m.

A call to the Highway Patrol was not immediately returned. As a result, further information was not available.

