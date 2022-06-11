Valley wind gusts to stay strong at least through sunset

Wind gusts approaching 40 mph were being felt across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Seven Magic Mountains with giant dust clouds coming off of the dry lake bed as a backdrop while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seven Magic Mountains with giant dust clouds coming off of the dry lake bed as a backdrop while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seven Magic Mountains with giant dust clouds coming off of the dry lake bed as a backdrop while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seven Magic Mountains with giant dust clouds coming off of the dry lake bed as a backdrop while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Giant dust clouds are coming off of the dry lake bed while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Giant dust clouds are coming off of the dry lake bed while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Giant dust clouds are coming off of the dry lake bed while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely across much of the Las Vegas Valley at least through sunset Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

Henderson Executive Airport had gusts to 36 mph Saturday afternoon while North Las Vegas Airport reached 35 mph and Harry Reid International Airport had topped out at 30 mph, according to the weather service.

The Las Vegas airport reached 109 degrees about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, tying the 66-year-old record high for June 11.

A wind advisory is in place for the entire region from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, said meteorologist Chris Outler.

“The western edge of the valley may see winds of 40 to 50 mph on Sunday,” Outler said.

A “highly likely” planned power outage is a possibility for Mount Charleston on Sunday to try and reduce a fire risk from power lines, according to NV Energy.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.