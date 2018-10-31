Vegas Nation and Golden Edge on new podcast hub at Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has launched its online podcast hub at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.

Vegas Nation and Golden Edge are two programs on the new Review-Journal podcast hub.

The RJ’s Vegas Nation podcast is up and running for its second season covering the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders. Host Heidi Fang is joined by Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken as well as NFL writer Gilbert Manzano as they break down the team’s performance each week and look ahead to the next game. The weekly podcast also features interviews with NFL experts, players, and coaches.

“Articles have inch counts. Videos have time constraints. In our podcast, we provide a deep dive on different Raiders topics in a fun, casual — and at times competitive — format,” Gehlken said.

A second podcast, Golden Edge, recently debuted at the RJ. Each week, journalists Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, and David Schoen offer their insights as the Golden Knights’ look to return to the NHL Playoffs.

“Podcasts give you time to really dive deep and have some fun along the way,” Gotz said. “The Golden Edge podcast compliments all our incredible coverage in print and online really well; I’m excited for all the wild and wacky places we can take it throughout the season.”

Bill Bradley, Assistant Managing Editor – Sports, said the podcasts are yet another way everyone can take information from the Review-Journal’s knowledgeable writers anywhere.

Executive director of programming, Jim Prather, said the podcasts compliment the extensive Raiders and Knights video content the RJ generates each week.

“These podcasts offer the latest insight and breaking news directly from the reporters who travel with the pro teams and have daily interaction with players and coaches,” he said.

The podcasts can be heard here at reviewjournal.com. You can also subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, and Stitcher.