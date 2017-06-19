Victim in fatal motorcycle wreck on Friday ID’d as Laughlin man

A 22-year-old man motorcyclist killed Friday in the northeastern valley has been identified.
He was Carlos Antonio Cardoza-Diaz of Laughlin, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.
He died in a crash with a semitrailer about 1:35 p.m. on East Carey Avenue near Marion Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department.
The 1993 International semitrailer was making a left turn from west to south, while a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west, approaching the left-turning semi from the rear, police said.
As the semi made the left turn, Cardoza-Diaz “overturned” the bike and slid into the semi, police said.
He died at the scene.
The semi’s 25-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.