Victim in fatal motorcycle wreck on Friday ID’d as Laughlin man

A 22-year-old man motorcyclist killed Friday in the northeastern valley has been identified.

He was Carlos Antonio Cardoza-Diaz of Laughlin, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

He died in a crash with a semitrailer about 1:35 p.m. on East Carey Avenue near Marion Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The 1993 International semitrailer was making a left turn from west to south, while a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west, approaching the left-turning semi from the rear, police said.

As the semi made the left turn, Cardoza-Diaz “overturned” the bike and slid into the semi, police said.

He died at the scene.

The semi’s 25-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment.

