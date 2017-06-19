ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
News

Victim in fatal motorcycle wreck on Friday ID’d as Laughlin man

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2017 - 4:41 am
 

A 22-year-old man motorcyclist killed Friday in the northeastern valley has been identified.

He was Carlos Antonio Cardoza-Diaz of Laughlin, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

He died in a crash with a semitrailer about 1:35 p.m. on East Carey Avenue near Marion Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The 1993 International semitrailer was making a left turn from west to south, while a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west, approaching the left-turning semi from the rear, police said.

As the semi made the left turn, Cardoza-Diaz “overturned” the bike and slid into the semi, police said.

He died at the scene.

The semi’s 25-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Origami widget
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like