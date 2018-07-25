Victim of possible drowning at Lake Mohave identified

The Mohave County medical examiner’s office has identified a man who possibly drowned Monday at Lake Mohave in Arizona.

Lake Mohave (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christopher Ivan Infante-Alarcon jumped into the water at Cabinsite Cove, but did not resurface, National Park Service officials said. Park rangers and Bullhead City fire officials found Infante-Alarcon. Park officials said he was 21 years old.

The medical examiner’s office has not determined where Infante-Alarcon was from or his official cause of death.

