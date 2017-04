Bullhead City Police Department vehicle (Facebook)

A Cle Elum, Washington, resident was killed in a single-vehicle traffic crash Sunday in northwest Arizona.

Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police responded at 12:10 p.m. to the single-vehicle rollover on State Route 68.

Fromelt said the westbound vehicle left the highway before rolling. She said the 35-year-old male driver was ejected and died at the scene of the accident that remains under investigation.

The victim’s name is withheld pending notification of kin.