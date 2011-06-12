Week in Review: Reporters’ Notebook

The infant daughter of District Attorney David Roger may have a future in politics.

The infant daughter of District Attorney David Roger may have a future in politics.

Roger put the 7-month-old to bed Tuesday night while he and his wife, a candidate for Las Vegas Municipal Court, watched election returns.

“She woke up, and she won’t go back to sleep, so she knows something’s going on,” Susan Roger said around 10 p.m.

The baby was right: Her mother won the race.

CARRI GEER THEVENOT

At first, Republican Rep. Joe Heck apologized for calling Social Security a pyramid scheme at a Boulder City meeting in May, saying he chose his words “poorly” when describing the program’s financial failings.

Then on Tuesday, Heck agreed with a radio caller who used the exact same words.

Reporters descended on the congressman’s Wednesday town hall meeting — the first since the comments that got him in hot water — to pin down Heck’s stance. Does he think Social Security is a “pyramid scheme” or not?

But when a Review-Journal reporter asked him to clarify his position, Heck said he would only answer veteran-related questions.

He did, however, comment on Disney trying to trademark the name “SEAL Team 6,” and he responded to a man offended by high school sports teams that don’t take the field for the national anthem.

Heck didn’t take questions from reporters after the forum.

TREVON MILLIARD

We’re not suggesting voters picked the wrong person, but on the night he lost in the primary, Las Vegas mayoral candidate Victor Chaltiel threw a party at his mansion and served a variety of wines, champagnes and fancy desserts topped with flecks of what appeared to be real gold and silver.

On general election night, Carolyn Goodman and Chris Giunchigliani served tacos.

HENRY BREAN

TWEET EXCHANGE OF THE WEEK: @blaskyrj (R-J reporter Mike Blasky): Chris G has a river at her campaign hq!

@Giunchigliani (Las Vegas mayoral hopeful): Watch out for turtles! #Snapy

Week In ReviewMore Information