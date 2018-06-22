Wildfire burns at least 5 acres at Red Rock Canyon

The fire was reported about 6:15 a.m. at the Pine Creek trail, off the 13-mile scenic loop in the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

Red Rock National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A wildfire scorched at least 5 acres Friday morning in the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

The fire was reported about 6:15 a.m. at the Pine Creek trail, off the 13-mile scenic loop of the park. As of 8:45 a.m., it was estimated to have burned between 5 and 10 acres, according to Bureau of Land Management officials. Fire officials could not immediately estimate when the fire would be contained.

“The Pine Creek fire is creeping and backing in grass and shrubs,” officials said in a press release.

Six engines, one helicopter, two single-engine air tankers and about 50 firefighters responded from the BLM, Clark County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Nevada Division of Forestry.

The cause of the wildfire had not been determined Friday. BLM officials will handle the investigation, according to spokesman John Asselin.

“It’s that time of the year when it’s hot outside and it’s dry,” Asselin said. “People think it has to be a campfire, but the littlest things start fires like cigarettes and sparks.”

The scenic loop remained open Friday, but the parking lot of the Pine Creek trail was closed, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.