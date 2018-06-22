Wildfire burns at least 8 acres at Red Rock Canyon

The fire was reported about 6:15 a.m. at the Pine Creek trail, and was about 15 percent contained as of 11:30 a.m. Officials said it was expected to be extinguished by Saturday evening.

Smoke from a wildfire is seen at the Pine Creek trail, off the 13-mile scenic loop of the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Smoke from a wildfire is seen at the Pine Creek trail, off the 13-mile scenic loop of the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A wildfire scorched at least 8 acres Friday morning in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The fire burning in desert shrubs and grasses was reported about 6:15 a.m. at the Pine Creek Canyon trail northwest of the park’s 13-mile scenic loop exit, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire, which had burned between 8 and 10 acres by late morning.

Officials said it was about 15 percent contained as of 11:30 a.m. and was expected to be extinguished by Saturday evening.

“Any fire in Red Rock is a concern because it’s a national conservation area as well as well loved by 2 million visitors a year,” BLM spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon said during a news briefing.

It was not clear whether any wildlife was affected by the fire, which is burning in desert tortoise habitat, Cannon said.

Briefing from Kirsten Cannon with the Bureau of Land Management re: a fire at Red Rock Canyon National Park. The fire is about 4 acres. #rjnow pic.twitter.com/IYiyDEREqY — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) June 22, 2018

No injuries were reported during the fire, and the only structures near the blaze as of 10 a.m. were pit toilets.

Six engines, one helicopter, two single-engine air tankers and about 60 firefighters responded from the BLM, Clark County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Nevada Division of Forestry. Crews in the air were dropping water from the air tankers, officials said.

The cause of the wildfire had not been determined. BLM officials will handle the investigation, according to spokesman John Asselin.

“It’s that time of the year when it’s hot outside and it’s dry,” Asselin said. “People think it has to be a campfire, but the littlest things start fires like cigarettes and sparks.”

The scenic loop remained open Friday, but the parking lot of the Pine Creek trail was closed, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.