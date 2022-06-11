109°F
Wind makes planned power outage Sunday at Mount Charleston ‘highly likely’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2022 - 3:59 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2022 - 4:10 pm
FILE: An NV Energy truck is parked outside of the Resort on Mount Charleston, on Thursday, May ...
FILE: An NV Energy truck is parked outside of the Resort on Mount Charleston, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, when NV Energy considered a planned outage as the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

NV Energy issued a warning Saturday to Mount Charleston area residents that a planned power outage is “highly likely” Sunday because of high fire danger.

The outage is formally known as a public safety outage management event, or PSOM, and it is expected to start at noon Sunday and continue until 9 a.m. Monday.

The outage pertains to customers in Kyle Canyon and the Angel Peak area.

Winds in the Mount Charleston area were gusting to 28 mph most of Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Southwest winds 20 to 30mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph are expected.

“NV Energy will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates on the status of the outage,” NV Energy said.

The company’s outage map showed almost 100 percent reliability on Saturday afternoon as the region flirted with record temperatures. Only 62 people in all of NV Energy’s service area were without power at 3:30 p.m. as the temperature hit 108 degrees in Las Vegas.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said the record high for June 11 is 109 degrees. There is a chance Las Vegas Valley temperatures could tie the record high, Outler said.

“The main concern for people is to limit time outdoors and stay hydrated,” Outler said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Henry Ruggs (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs’ lawyers ask judge to toss blood evidence
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

In a court filing that effectively delayed a preliminary hearing of evidence, Ruggs’ defense team argued that police didn’t have a legal reason to ask a judge to authorize a warrant to obtain Ruggs’ blood.

Area residents participate in the last day of early voting for the 2022 primaries at Meadows Ma ...
5 things to watch for on primary Election Day
By Colton Lochhead Gary Martin and Nick Robertson / RJ

Some races will be winnowed, others could be decided outright in Nevada’s primary election on Tuesday.

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses by videolink the opening plenary sessi ...
Western world’s possible ‘war fatigue’ worries Ukraine
By Colleen Barry and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest among Western powers that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.