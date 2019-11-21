58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
News

Woman, 19, who apparently fell to death at Zion worked at park

By Marvin Clemons Las Vegas-Review-Journal
November 21, 2019 - 12:55 pm
 
Updated November 22, 2019 - 11:05 am

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A body found at sunrise Thursday morning at Zion National Park has been identified as a 19-year-old concession employee at the national park who apparently died in a high-elevation fall.

The body of Maine resident Savannah McTague was identified by Zion officials. She was a Xanterra concession employee working at Zion Lodge.

“McTague had been out hiking on Angels Landing with two colleagues late afternoon on Wednesday,” a Zion National Park news release issued Friday morning stated. “She was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. by her colleagues who suspected she had fallen. Zion Park Rangers immediately began a search and rescue operation. At first light on Thursday morning, McTague’s body was found beneath Angels Landing. The injuries sustained were consistent with a high-elevation fall.”

A joint investigation by Zion National Park and Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. More information may become available once the investigation is complete.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the McTague family and friends,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent of the park. “Savannah was part of the Zion family. This fatality has been especially hard on Zion Lodge and park staff.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewsjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Attorney General William Barr speaks with an Associated Press reporter onboard an aircraft en r ...
Epstein’s death was a ‘perfect storm of screw-ups,’ says Barr
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Attorney General William Barr said he initially had his own suspicions about financier Jeffrey Epstein’s death while behind bars at one of the most secure jails in America but came to conclude that his suicide was the result of “a perfect storm of screw-ups.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., right, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, join ...
Analysis: Lots of impeachment evidence, but not on $400M in aid
By Julie Pace The Associated Press

None of the witnesses could personally attest that President Trump directly conditioned the release of the $400 million in military aid on a Ukrainian announcement of investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, ...
Tesla unveils electric pickup truck
The Associated Press

Tesla is aiming for the heart of the auto industry’s profit machine with its own version of the heavy pickup truck.

This photo released by Saint-Martin-la-Plaine zoo shows the red panda that broke out of a zoo i ...
Red panda breaks out of zoo in southeastern France
The Associated Press

Zoo veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard said the animal “has good claws and good teeth” and shouldn’t be hugged, although it isn’t considered dangerous.