Woman, 19, who apparently fell to death at Zion worked at park

Angels Landing is seen in Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A body found at sunrise Thursday morning at Zion National Park has been identified as a 19-year-old concession employee at the national park who apparently died in a high-elevation fall.

The body of Maine resident Savannah McTague was identified by Zion officials. She was a Xanterra concession employee working at Zion Lodge.

“McTague had been out hiking on Angels Landing with two colleagues late afternoon on Wednesday,” a Zion National Park news release issued Friday morning stated. “She was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. by her colleagues who suspected she had fallen. Zion Park Rangers immediately began a search and rescue operation. At first light on Thursday morning, McTague’s body was found beneath Angels Landing. The injuries sustained were consistent with a high-elevation fall.”

A joint investigation by Zion National Park and Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. More information may become available once the investigation is complete.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the McTague family and friends,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent of the park. “Savannah was part of the Zion family. This fatality has been especially hard on Zion Lodge and park staff.”

