Woman dies after being injured in fire at Las Vegas home

Las Vegas Fire Department is seen near South 4th Street and East Colorado Ave., Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman injured in a house fire Tuesday night has died, the Las Vegas Fire Department announced.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, firefighters were called to report of heavy smoke and fire at a small, one-story house on the 300 block of Vandalia Street, near Alta and Rancho drives, the department said. Once the fire was knocked down, the woman was found unresponsive in the home’s bedroom.

Investigators believe that when the home’s smoke alarm sounded, the woman’s family members tried to help her but were unable to rescue her because “the fire was too intense.”

The woman, who suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, was hospitalized and died Wednesday night, the department said. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire as of Thursday afternoon. It caused about $50,000 worth of damage to the home, the department said.

Two of the woman’s family members were displaced because of the fire, the first fatal fire in Las Vegas this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.