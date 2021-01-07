61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
News

Woman dies after being injured in fire at Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 3:26 pm
 
Las Vegas Fire Department is seen near South 4th Street and East Colorado Ave., Las Vegas on We ...
Las Vegas Fire Department is seen near South 4th Street and East Colorado Ave., Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman injured in a house fire Tuesday night has died, the Las Vegas Fire Department announced.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, firefighters were called to report of heavy smoke and fire at a small, one-story house on the 300 block of Vandalia Street, near Alta and Rancho drives, the department said. Once the fire was knocked down, the woman was found unresponsive in the home’s bedroom.

Investigators believe that when the home’s smoke alarm sounded, the woman’s family members tried to help her but were unable to rescue her because “the fire was too intense.”

The woman, who suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, was hospitalized and died Wednesday night, the department said. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire as of Thursday afternoon. It caused about $50,000 worth of damage to the home, the department said.

Two of the woman’s family members were displaced because of the fire, the first fatal fire in Las Vegas this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
2
$250K jackpot hits for Florida visitor at Strip casino
$250K jackpot hits for Florida visitor at Strip casino
3
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs had large cut on forehead in crash
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs had large cut on forehead in crash
4
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
5
Wynn CEO cashing out on company stock
Wynn CEO cashing out on company stock
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Offers of federal help to quell mob rejected by Capitol Police
By Colleen Long, Lolita Baldor, Michael Balsamo and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Despite plenty of warnings of a possible insurrection and ample resources and time to prepare, the Capitol Police planned only for a free speech demonstration.

Dina Titus, left, and Steven Horsford, right (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Horsford, Titus call for Trump’s impeachment
By Michelle Price The Associated Press

Democratic Reps. Steven Horsford and Dina Titus of Nevada called Thursday for President Donald Trump to be impeached for the second time after the violent assault on the Capitol Wednesday by the president’s supporters.

The line for COVID-19 testing at Texas Station's drive-through testing site wraps around Rancho ...
Where you can get tested for COVID
By / RJ

Changes are coming to some public COVID-19 testing locations, beginning Jan. 11. Texas Station will only be open three days a week.