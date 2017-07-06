Woman dies after crash at Sunset Road offramp from 215 Beltway

A woman died after a crash at the Sunset Road offramp from the 215 Beltway Wednesday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. The Sunset Road offramp is closed as NHP investigates.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is working at the scene of a fatal accident at the Sunset Road offramp of the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley. Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo

A woman died after a crash from the Sunset Road offramp at the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley Wednesday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

At about 3 p.m., a silver Toyota Camry was traveling west on Sunset Road and collided with a white Ford that was traveling south on the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road offramp, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

Witnesses said the Ford driver ran a red light and struck the Toyota on the passenger side and caused the Ford to overturn, Buratczuk said.

The driver of the Toyota was transferred to University Medical Center, where she died, Buratzcuk said.

“The driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot,” he said. “We found him in the parking lot of Southern Hills Hospital.”

Charges are pending for the Ford driver, Buratzcuk said.

Evidence at the scene suggested that the female driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seat belt.

The Sunset Road offramp is closed as the Highway Patrol investigates.

“I would expect it to be shut down for two hours, maybe three.” Buratzcuk said at about 4:30 p.m.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once next of kin has been notified.

