Woman dies in shooting in southeast valley late Friday

A female was fatally shot at a southeast valley apartment late Friday night, Las Vegas police said.

Police did not release the identity of the deceased or provide her age. They said she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detailed information on the suspect, believed to be a black male, was not available.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m at the Silver Pines Apartments, 6650 E. Russell Road, near Boulder Highway.

Police said a man knocked on an apartment door and then started firing several rounds into the apartment. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police said there was a disturbance at the apartment an hour before the slaying between the victim and several individuals.

They did not elaborate.

This is the second time this month that someone at the Silver Pines Apartments has been gunned down.

On March 8, police said 26-year-old Gabriel Giovanni Santacruz went on a shooting rampage after his girlfriend threatened to leave him for another man.

Santacruz is accused of killing Oscar Omar Carmona-Mata.

Police said he also shot his girlfriend, Krystal Madera, in the face, and his cousin, Daniel Espinosa.

Both Madera and Espinosa lived with Santacruz at the apartment.

Santacruz also fired at police who responded and struck him with gunfire.

Santacruz survived his injuries and was arrested on several charges including murder.

Anyone with information regarding the latest slaying is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 385-5555 or Las Vegas police’s Homicide Section at 828-3521.

