Woman found in pit in Ohio man’s backyard shed

This photo provided by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Dennis Dunn, who was arrested Wednesday, April 26, 2017, on a charge of kidnapping. (Clinton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this photo provided by the Blanchester Police Department, an officer walks near a shed owned by Dennis Dunn, who was arrested Wednesday, April 26, 2017, on a charge of kidnapping in Blanchester, Ohio. (Blanchester Police Department via AP)

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Police in Ohio say a crying woman was being held captive in a pit inside her neighbor’s backyard shed, and the man was arrested on a charge of kidnapping.

Blanchester police say Dennis Dunn has a history of mental health issues and was taken to a hospital. The woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say the woman was reported missing about 2 a.m. Wednesday and neighbors called them about 4 a.m. after hearing cries from the shed in Blanchester, 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Officers found the woman in the pit. They say the hole was covered with a wooden board that had heavy objects on top of it, preventing her from getting out.

It can’t be determined whether Dunn has an attorney to comment on the accusations.