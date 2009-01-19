Woman, girl die in vehicle chase

RENO — A teenager was arrested Saturday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after a collision during a chase in Reno killed two passengers in the bed of his pickup and critically injured another, police said.

Reno police spokesman Steve Frady said Felipe Rafael Alvarez, 18, of Sparks, was pursuing another pickup following an argument at a Reno bar when he ran a red light and his vehicle was struck by a car.

All five occupants in the bed of the truck were ejected when it struck a median early Saturday near Reno-Tahoe International Airport, he said.

A 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl were killed. A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The victims were from Reno. Their names were being withheld pending notification of family members.

The others involved in the crash escaped serious injury.

Alvarez also was booked into the county jail on suspicion of reckless driving, running a red light and driving without a license.