Woman hospitalized after early morning west Las Vegas crash

A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition Saturday after police suspect she was driving impaired during a crash in the west valley, Las Vegas police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman whom police suspect of driving impaired is in critical condition after a crash Saturday morning in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

Two cars collided about 4:35 a.m. Saturday on South Jones Boulevard, just north of West Tropicana Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. A 2013 Buick Verano was stopped for a red light at an intersection when a 2017 Honda Civic crashed into the back of the car.

The Honda, driven by 25-year-old Carolina Cervantez-Solis, rotated and slid into the intersection. Cervantez-Solis was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The woman showed signs of impairment, police said. The 30-year-old man driving the Buick suffered minor injuries.

As of Saturday afternoon, it did not appear that Cervantez-Solis had been arrested in absentia at the hospital, according to jail and court records. She remained in critical condition, police said.

