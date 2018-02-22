Woman who died at Las Vegas hospital after crash identified

A woman who died Sunday in Las Vegas after suffering injuries in a car crash late last week has been identified as 74-year-old Rose Cebular of Pennsylvania.

The intersection of Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road. Google Street View.

A woman who died Sunday after suffering injuries in a car crash late last week has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Feb. 16, 74-year-old Rose Cebular of New Holland, Pennsylvania, was hospitalized with serious injuries after her car collided with another at the intersection of Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road.

She entered the intersection driving south on Hidden Palms without yielding the right of way to a driver traveling west on Pebble, Las Vegas police said. Cebular was taken to University Medical Center and died two days later.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

36.028615, -115.150333