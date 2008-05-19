WRANGLERS WIN GAME THREE 3-2 IN OT, LV LEAD SERIES 3-0

West Valley, UT -The Las Vegas Wranglers defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 in overtime in Game Three of the National Conference Finals on Thursday night in front of 2,918 fans at the E-Center. Left wing Bruce Mulherin scored the game-winning goal at 5:46 in overtime, lifting Las Vegas over Utah for the victory. The Wranglers now lead the series 3-0 and are one win away from the Kelly Cup Finals and a sweep of the Grizzlies in the National Conference Finals. Utah defenseman, Andy MacDonald forced overtime by scoring with 58-seconds remaining in the game, tying the game 2-2. MacDonald’s goal was four minutes after Las Vegas center Tyler Mosienko had given the Wranglers a 2-1 lead with 5:35 remaining in the third period. Las Vegas goalie Kevin Lalande stopped 29 of 31 Utah shots for his tenth victory of the playoffs. Utah goalie Mike Mole stopped 26 of 29 Las Vegas shots in the defeat. Wranglers forward Aki Seitsonen also scored in the victory. Las Vegas and Utah will play Game Four at 6:05 PM (PDT) at the E-Center on Friday night.

In the first period, Las Vegas tallied the opening goal halfway through the period. Adam Cracknell held the puck behind the Utah net, centering out front to forward Aki Seitsonen, who sent a one-timer through traffic and into the back of the Grizzlies net. Seitsonen’s sixth goal of the playoffs and third in his last two games, put the Wranglers in front 1-0 at 9:15. The Grizzlies countered late in the first period to tie the game 1-1 at 15:09. Center Tyler Haskins scored off a rebound of an Olivier Labelle shot, that was deflected to the far circle and directly to Haskins. The Utah center flipped the puck past Kevin Lalande for his sixth goal of the playoffs, the Grizzlies first power-play goal of the series.

After scoreless second period, in the third period Las Vegas tallied a go-ahead with just under five minutes remaining in the game to take a 2-1 lead. Off of a face-off in the Utah zone, center Tyler Mosienko won the draw back to defenseman Jason Jozsa, who fired a shot to the Grizzlies net. Goalie Mike Mole made the save, but Mosieno picked up the rebound and shuffled it into the back of the Utah net for his sixth goal of the playoffs at 14:25. Utah worked back into the game with a late goal in the period with the goalie pulled for the extra skater. Off a face-off in the Las Vegas zone, defenseman Andy MacDonald snapped a wrist shot through traffic and over goalie Kevin Lalande’s left shoulder for the game-tying goal with only 58-seconds remaining in the contest. MacDonald’s third goal of the playoffs tied the game 2-2 and forced overtime.

In overtime, Utah forward Keith Johnson was whistled for interference at 3:39 of overtime giving the Wranglers their fifth power play of the night. The Wranglers took advantage of the extra-man advantage. Defenseman Aaron Power sailed a shot wide of the Utah net that banked off the end boards to left wing Kelly Czuy, who attempted to jam the puck inside the near post. Utah’s Mike Mole made the save and the rebound was poked in by Bruce Mulherin at 5:11, giving Las Vegas a 3-2 overtime victory. Las Vegas improved to 4-1 in overtime in the post-season.

The best-of-seven remains in West Valley City, UT for Games Four and possibly Five. Game Four is set for Friday, May 16th at 6:05 pm (PDT) in Utah. If necessary, Game Five would take place at the E-Center at 3:00 pm (PDT) on Sunday, May 18th. The series will shift back to Las Vegas for Games Six and Seven if needed. Game Six would be on Tuesday, May 20th at 7:05 pm at the Orleans Arena. Game Seven is set for Wednesday, May 21st at 7:05 pm at the Orleans Arena.

Las Vegas Wranglers vs. Utah Grizzlies – National Conference Finals (best of seven series):

Game 1: Utah 2 at Las Vegas 5

Game 2: Utah 3 at Las Vegas 4 OT

Game 3: Las Vegas 3 at Utah 2 OT (Las Vegas leads series 3-0)

Game 4: Las Vegas at Utah – Friday, May 16th at 6:05 pm (PDT) – E-Center

Game 5: Las Vegas at Utah – Sunday, May 18th at 3:00 pm (PDT) – E-Center – X

Game 6: Utah at Las Vegas – Tuesday, May 20th at 7:05 pm – Orleans Arena – X

Game 7: Utah at Las Vegas – Wednesday, May 21st at 7:05 pm – Orleans Arena – X

X = If Necessary

Wranglers fans can catch all of the exciting Kelly Cup Playoff third round action at McMullan’s Irish Pub. Live via B2 Networks, follow the Wranglers as they face the Grizzlies on the road on Friday, May 16th and Sunday, May 18th.

Box Score 1 2 3 OT F

Las Vegas 1 0 1 1 3

Utah 1 0 1 0 2

First Period

Scoring: 1. LV Seitsonen (6) (Cracknell, Mosienko) 9:15. 2. UT Haskins (6) (Labelle, K. Johnson) ppg 15:09. Penalties: LV Burke (interference) 13:38. UT Haskins (holding) 19:09.

Second Period

Scoring: None. Penalties: UT Offers (holding) 2:02. LV Czuy (cross checking) 4:43. UT Kinasewich (tripping) 5:34. UT Hart (tripping) 7:37. LV Burke (high sticking) 13:33. LV Mulherin (hooking) 18:50. LV Fraser (Unsportsmanlike conduct – minor) 20:00. UT Haley (Unsportsmanlike conduct – minor) 20:00.

Third Period

Scoring: 3. LV Mosienko (6) (Jozsa) 14:25. 4. UT MacDonald (3) (K. Johnson) 19:02. Penalties: LV Madill (cross checking) 5:46.

Overtime

Scoring: 5. LV Mulherin (3) (Czuy, Power) ppg 5:11. Penalties: UT K. Johnson (interference) 3:39.

Shots: LV 11-10-6-2=29 UT 11-4-12-4=31

Penalties: LV 6-12 UT 6-12

Power Plays: LV 1-5 UT 1-5

Goalies: LV Lalande 10-3-1 (29-31, 65:46); UT Mole 3-1-2 (26-29, 65:31) Referee: Jason Rollins Linesman: Tim Digby, Michel Voyer

A: 2,918

