87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
News

Zion’s Angels Landing trail to close for two days next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2019 - 7:40 am
 

The popular Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park will be briefly closed next week for trail repairs, the Utah park announced Friday.

The park trail, located about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, the park said in a news release. The closure will allow crews to replace multiple posts that support the chain sections on the trail.

Angels Landing climbs about 1,500 feet in elevation and features long, steep drop-offs, according to the park’s website. Hikers on portions of the trail can hold onto chains fastened into the rock.

Access to the Scout Lookout and West Rim Trail will remain open during the trail repairs, the park said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A view of the Grace 1 supertanker stands off the coast of the British territory of Gibraltar, F ...
Despite US pressure, Iranian tanker to leave Gibraltar soon
By Aritz Parra and Hernan Munoz The Associated Press

The head of the company sorting paperwork for the Grace 1 oil tanker in the British overseas territory said the vessel could be sailing away in the next “24 to 48 hours.”

This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the ...
New York City subway scare suspect has criminal past, sheriff says
By Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

A West Virginia sheriff’s department identified the man as Larry Kenton Griffin II, of Bruno, West Virginia and said he had a criminal history in the state.

Defendant Hossein Nayeri sits in court following a guilty verdict in his trial, Friday, Aug. 16 ...
California man convicted for torture of pot dispensary owner
By Amy Taxin The Associated Press

Authorities said Hossein Nayeri and three others plotted to kidnap and rob the man, who was bound and burned with a blow torch while his captors demanded money.