Zion’s Angels Landing trail to close for two days next week

The Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as crews repair posts that support chain sections on the trail, the park announced Friday.

Angels Landing is seen in Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The park trail, located about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, the park said in a news release. The closure will allow crews to replace multiple posts that support the chain sections on the trail.

Angels Landing climbs about 1,500 feet in elevation and features long, steep drop-offs, according to the park’s website. Hikers on portions of the trail can hold onto chains fastened into the rock.

Access to the Scout Lookout and West Rim Trail will remain open during the trail repairs, the park said.

