To the editor:

My wife and I attended “Ozma of Oz,” based on the book by L. Frank Baum, on Saturday evening at Shadow Ridge High School. We do not have children; we went strictly to support the teacher and kids in this program. The performance was delightful and the kids gave it their all.

The economy is forcing many difficult decisions upon school administrators. We were pleased to learn that the administration of Shadow Ridge has recognized the value of the theater department and will retain the program.

Theaters in schools teach and provide more than entertainment. Students learn poise, proper diction, the meaning of commitment and the value of teamwork. It gives them a level of confidence not garnered elsewhere. The projects provide them an understanding of real world issues in a safe environment.

While bad news and stories of troubled teens are all too common, it was refreshing to see this group of young people who represent everything that is right with kids today. I extend a very sincere bravo to instructor Will Klundt, all the kids, and to the Shadow Ridge administration for acknowledging the importance of theater.

Paul Thornton

LAS VEGAS

National nurse

To the editor:

As a nurse concerned about the health of our nation, I see the recent events centered on the swine flu as another valid reason to create an Office of the National Nurse.

Coupled with the extensive current activities to revise health care and the fact that National Nurses Week’s theme (May 6-12) is “Nurses Building a Healthy America,” this is the opportune time for legislative action to create an Office of the National Nurse in Washington, D.C.

The potential of the nursing work force to improve our nation’s health is too great a resource to waste.

The nation needs, and all nurses deserve, a prominent “national nurse” leader to partner with the U.S. surgeon general who will offer guidance to coordinate the contributions nurses can make year-round to improve the health of our nation.

The movement to create a national nurse is an important initiative with potential for tremendous positive impact in improved health outcomes and cost savings in health care.

It also validates the contributions of nursing and provides respect and year-round appreciation for our valuable nursing work force.

Patricia van Betten

BLUE DIAMOND