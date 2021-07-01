105°F
Opinion

CARTOONS

R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
July 1, 2021 - 3:22 pm
 
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
Dave Whamond Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Whamond Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com
Bill Day FloridaPolitics.com
Bill Day FloridaPolitics.com

Take a look at these editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

THE LATEST
CARTOON: Olympic dolt
By / RJ

Gwen Berry has the right to her viewpoint, but while the Constitution protects her right to free speech, it doesn’t shield her from the consequences of her comments.

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national an ...
LETTER: Sad to see an athlete disrespect the flag
Ron Gay Henderson

I was saddened and angered to see that there are athletes representing our country on the world stage of the Olympics who disrespect the American flag.

(Cadence)
LETTER: Celebrating Old Glory
Skye Kuka Las Vegas

Commentary was a poignant account of the beauty and truth about the American flag.

A man holds up a sign against Critical Race Theory during a protest outside a Washoe County Sch ...
LETTER: Critiquing critical race theory
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Critical thinking, debating and dialoging all seem to be lost arts and are being replaced with canceling anyone who disagrees.

Trucks carrying parts of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up Terminal H ...
LETTER: Clueless cog
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Removing defenses does nothing but embolden an enemy to attack.

A portrait of Britney Spears looms over supporters and media members outside a court hearing co ...
LETTER: Britney speaks
Poppy Helgren Henderson

I am pleased to see that Britney Spears has publicly spoken out against her conservatorship.