76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Opinion

CARTOONS: A mask and a memorial

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Randall Enos/CagleCartoons.com)
(Randall Enos/CagleCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com)
(John Darkow/The Columbia Missourian)
(John Darkow/The Columbia Missourian)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Taylor Jones/Hoover Digest)
(Taylor Jones/Hoover Digest)
(Rick McKee/Counterpoint)
(Rick McKee/Counterpoint)
(R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call)
(R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call)

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from around the nation and world.

MOST READ
1
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
2
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
3
I-15 southbound traffic backup at 10 miles into Primm
I-15 southbound traffic backup at 10 miles into Primm
4
Caesars reverses field, relieves shows of closing costs
Caesars reverses field, relieves shows of closing costs
5
40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money
40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: CCSD grading scheme a disservice to students
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Despite all the money thrown at the Clark County School Distrist, the outcome continues to be abysmal for the students, taxpayers and our community.