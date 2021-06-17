104°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Opinion

CARTOONS: California assault weapons ban

John Darkow Columbia Missourian
June 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(John Darkow/Columbia Missourian)
(John Darkow/Columbia Missourian)
(David Fitzsimmons/The Arizona Star)
(David Fitzsimmons/The Arizona Star)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Monte Wolverton/Battle Ground, WA)
(Monte Wolverton/Battle Ground, WA)
(Randall Enos/Easton, CT)
(Randall Enos/Easton, CT)
(R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call)
(R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call)

Take a look at these editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
4
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
5
Ex-Las Vegas real estate executive arrested on child porn charges
Ex-Las Vegas real estate executive arrested on child porn charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Congress needs to properly fund the Peace Corps
Daniel Lindbergh Lang North Las Vegas The writer is the Nevada advocacy coordinator of the National Peace Corps Association.

Ensuring our public health here at home also requires global engagement to address present and future pandemics abroad.