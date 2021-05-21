CARTOONS: Celebrating end of pandemic
Check out some recent editorial cartoons from across the country and world.
If you’re the kind of person who boasts about being a political independent, this may be hard to hear: You’re part of the problem.
Now, back away from your computer — and get some exercise
This week, a group of legal experts announced the formation of the Innocence Center of Nevada, which will investigate cases in which inmates claim they have been falsely convicted.
So now we have “representatives” such as Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., requesting that Medicaid be expanded to include “birthing people.”
The tragic death of the toddler Amari Nicholson, and so many other similar tragedies, shows how too many women put up with abusive partners.
Are officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expecting us to trust that all people will be honest concerning whether they got the vaccine or not?
It’s depressing to watch Democrats splinter over whether or not to support Israel. It shouldn’t be hard to choose between a staunch U.S. ally and a terrorist group.
Chicago Mayor Lori LIghtfoot calls for race-based interviews as liberals continue to define people by their skin color.
President Joe Biden tells Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects a “significant de-escalation” today as Hamas continues to fire rockets targeting civilians.
New grading policy would increase social disparities.