74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Opinion

CARTOONS: Colonial Pipeline hackers

May 23, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Bill Day/FloridaPolitics.com)
(Bill Day/FloridaPolitics.com)
(Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com)
(Bob Engelhart/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Bob Engelhart/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Randall Enos/CagleCartoons.com )
(Randall Enos/CagleCartoons.com )
(Bruce Plante/Political Cartoons.com)
(Bruce Plante/Political Cartoons.com)
(Monte Wolverton/Battle Guard, Washington)
(Monte Wolverton/Battle Guard, Washington)
(Steve Sack/Minneapolis Star Tribune)
(Steve Sack/Minneapolis Star Tribune)

Check out some recent editorial cartoons from across the country and world.

MOST READ
1
Moth-like insects becoming nuisance in Nevada, Arizona cities
Moth-like insects becoming nuisance in Nevada, Arizona cities
2
Las Vegas police officer arrested on burglary charges
Las Vegas police officer arrested on burglary charges
3
40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money
40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money
4
Is Southern Nevada’s booming housing market a bubble?
Is Southern Nevada’s booming housing market a bubble?
5
LETTER: Donald Trump will run again for president?
LETTER: Donald Trump will run again for president?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Donald Trump will run again for president?
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

After his indictment, Mr. Trump and his cult flunkies and supporters will be finished. Mr. Trump will be in jail, cult-of-Trump politicians will be unelectable and his supporters left with no one for whom to vote.