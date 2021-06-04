CARTOONS: COVID-19 origins
Check out some recent editorial cartoons from across the country and world.
Nevada law explicitly allows taxpayers to use “audiotape or any other means of sound or video reproduction” at public meetings as long as it “in no way interferes with the conduct of the meeting.” That’s as it should be.
Turns out the conspiracy was to label as conspiracy theorists those who thought the coronavirus might have come from a Chinese lab.
Lowering behavior standards does nothing but encourage more disruptive behavior in the classrooms.
Individual decisions and death with dignity
A remarkable consensus has emerged in the past few weeks: It’s no longer crazy to think that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a “lab leak” in Wuhan, China.
After Dr. Fauci and other authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control told us to wear masks, Blue America listened. As of late June 2020, 86 percent of Democrats wore a facemask whenever they left home, compared to 48 percent of Republicans.
Elected officials took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. The senators did not.
Maybe if the federal government hadn’t grown so big, we could just keep those tax dollars here and spend them on Nevada priorities.
Lawmakers see dollars. I see a lot more deaths on our roadways. Enough already.