83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Opinion

CARTOONS: Cyberattacks replace nukes

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com)
(Randall Enos/CagleCartoons.com)
(Randall Enos/CagleCartoons.com)
(Daryl Cagle/CagleCartoons.com)
(Daryl Cagle/CagleCartoons.com)
(R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call)
(R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Jeff Koterba/CagleCartoons.com)
(Jeff Koterba/CagleCartoons.com)
(Pat Bagley/The Salt Lake Tribune)
(Pat Bagley/The Salt Lake Tribune)
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from around the nation and world.

MOST READ
1
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
2
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
3
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
4
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
5
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Coronavirus relief programs rife with fraud
RJ

While much of the federal relief funds helped struggling individuals and businesses, it should come as no surprise that a significant portion of that relief went to con artists and fraudsters.