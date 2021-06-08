88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Opinion

CARTOONS: Marjorie Taylor Greene and the media

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
John Cole The Scranton Times-Tribune
John Cole The Scranton Times-Tribune
Patrick Chappatte Le Temps, Switzerland
Patrick Chappatte Le Temps, Switzerland
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Jeff Kuterba CagleCartoons.com
Jeff Kuterba CagleCartoons.com
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
Dave Granlund CagleCartoons.com
Dave Granlund CagleCartoons.com
John Darkow The Columbia Missourian
John Darkow The Columbia Missourian

Check out some recent editorial cartoons from across the country and world.

MOST READ
1
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
2
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
3
Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup
Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup
4
Raiders president would welcome Vegas Loop station at stadium
Raiders president would welcome Vegas Loop station at stadium
5
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: ‘Progress’ at the Nevada Legislature
Mike Hansen Las Vegas

Lots of self-congratulation in Carson City. But what impact will all this wonderful “progress” actually mean for the rest of us who live in Nevada?