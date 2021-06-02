88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Opinion

CARTOONS: The GOP and Benghazi

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
(Dave Whamond/Political Cartoons)
(Dave Whamond/Political Cartoons)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Randall Enos/CagleCartoons.com)
(Randall Enos/CagleCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Bill Day/FloridaPolitics.com)
(Bill Day/FloridaPolitics.com)
(Bruce Plante/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Bruce Plante/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Ed Wexler/CagleCartoons.com)
(Ed Wexler/CagleCartoons.com)
(Pat Bagley/The Salt Lake Tribune)
(Pat Bagley/The Salt Lake Tribune)

Check out some recent editorial cartoons from across the country and world.

MOST READ
1
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
2
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Nevada’s eviction ban ends, CDC moratorium still in effect
Nevada’s eviction ban ends, CDC moratorium still in effect
4
No Raider has more to prove than this third-year safety
No Raider has more to prove than this third-year safety
5
California targets closed malls, stores for new housing
California targets closed malls, stores for new housing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
LETTER: Time to amend the Second Amendment
Alfred Dushman Las Vegas

Gun violence is out of control. It is the responsibility of the government to keep us safe. Local, state and federal governments have all failed in this responsibility.