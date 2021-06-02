CARTOONS: The GOP and Benghazi
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has set a backward pace for our students.
Much of what happens in summer camp is the exact antithesis of what “outdoors” means to most people.
Why don’t we all think of ourselves as Americans?
Those who are stopped should follow the officer’s commands.
Gun violence is out of control. It is the responsibility of the government to keep us safe. Local, state and federal governments have all failed in this responsibility.
Democrats “social” infrastructure bill at odds with the GOP traditional infrastructure bill
Squishy legislative Republicans just pulled off an embarrassing twofer. They helped Democrats pass bad policy that hurts the GOP politically.
It would hardly be a legislative session run by Democrats without a tax hike, but at least the majority managed to conduct its latest money grab legally.
All hikers and campers need to be especially careful to prevent a fire from starting.