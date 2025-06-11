CLARENCE PAGE: Big, beautiful bromance breaks up — live on social media

What happened to all the people who say government should be run like a business?

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

For those who think government should be run like a business, the messy social media spat that played out last week between President Donald Trump and billionaire CEO Elon Musk suggested that business could be doing a lot better.

That may help to explain why shares of Musk’s company Tesla dropped 14 percent Thursday, falling for the second straight day as the spat between the richest man in the world and the most powerful man in the world oozed into a meltdown. (Tesla shares recovered a bit on Friday, but were down by 12 percent over the week and 37 percent off their high reached a month after Musk helped Trump get elected.)

Ironically, the fight played out on the social media platforms Truth Social, majority-owned by the president, and X, formerly Twitter, which Musk bought and renamed in 2023 and subsequently turned into a megaphone for far-right politics and Trumpism.

To many observers, the breakup of this bromance seemed inevitable, less because of the bros’ differences than the great deal they share in common.

“Like ‘Alien v. Predator’ for political nerds,” The Guardian ballyhooed — and, as a dedicated political nerd, I agree.

What else can we expect from two megalomaniacs dedicated to fame, money and far-right politics and experienced with messy divorces.

“I suppose it was in the stars,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, of Maryland and top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, told reporters on Capitol Hill. “Everybody was predicting it when it first began. You’ve got two gentlemen with gargantuan egos and both appearing to suffer from malignant narcissistic personality disorder.”

Ah, how far the oligarchic dream team has tumbled since Trump and Musk joined forces to wage war against what Musk branded “the woke mind virus” — and of course to pursue riches through tribute (Trump) and government contracts (Musk).

The table for the breakup was set in late May when the House narrowly passed Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a domestic policy spending bill, which among other things would eliminate subsidies for electric vehicles such as those Tesla makes.

Musk began grousing about the bill early last week, but he mostly confined his criticism to the amount by which the bill would increase the deficit.

Trouble began in earnest on Thursday, while Trump was meeting in the Oval Office with Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany. A reporter asked Trump about Musk’s criticism of the bill. Trump pointedly referred to the relationship in the past tense and cast doubts on its happy future.

Musk was upset and responded on X about the unfairness of rolling back subsidies for his electric vehicles. Later, he slipped in a jab, suggesting that Trump and the Republicans could never have prevailed in last year’s elections without the $288 million that Musk spent to put them over the top. “Such ingratitude,” he huffed.

The exchange became more heated as Musk lashed the legislation as a “disgusting abomination” that would bankrupt the country. He then rallied his online followers to “Kill the Bill” and things only got nastier.

Among the highlights — and lowlights — Musk accused Trump of keeping the company of a pedophile.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk tweeted. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That’s the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The reference is to the late registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who can be seen in widely circulated video footage partying with Trump.

Musk later replied “Yes” to a post that suggested Trump should be impeached and replaced with Vice President JD Vance.

By Thursday afternoon, White House staff were mocking the fracas as “the one big, beautiful breakup,” a reference to the legislation that ignited Musk’s fury.

That led to more speculation as to where the feud would go next. Would it disrupt serious legislation? Who was winning the public relations battle on an ever-shifting playing field?

A poll taken by YouGov asked respondents whose side they were on in the feud and found 52 percent said, perhaps sensibly, neither one. Only 28 percent picked Trump and a meager 8 percent, perhaps tech bros, picked Musk.

Frankly, in a country loaded with people who have serious concerns about government and feel weary over such shenanigans, I hear a message in the polls: Make it stop!

The answer I hear is another question: Whose business?

Contact Clarence Page at clarence47page@gmail.com.