CLARENCE PAGE: Let facts get in the way of performative politics

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President JD Vance, left, and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen as Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

My advice to congressional Democrats: If you’re going to embrace performative politics, be sure you give a good performance. Instead, the Dems at President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress last week looked like an angry and lonely clown car.

They looked the very portrait that they have become in Trump’s second term: angry, gloomy, ripped off and deeply offended that, having lost both houses of Congress, the Supreme Court and the White House, they have no options left but to make noise.

So that’s what they did. Some of the Dems protested by waving signs the size of pingpong paddles bearing remarks such as “Elon Steals.” Stole what? Never mind. It’s the thought that counts.

And that apparently was good enough for 77-year-old Rep. Al Green, the widely respected Houston Democrat. Having heard enough of Trump’s braggadocio, he rose to his feet. “Mr. President, you don’t have a mandate,” Green shouted as he pointed his cane toward Trump. After repeated warnings, House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the sergeant at arms to escort Green out of the chambers.

“I’ll accept the punishment,” Green told reporters afterward. “It’s worth it to let people know that there’s some of us who are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.”

Indeed, just days before Trump’s address to Congress, the Social Security Administration announced plans to reduce its workforce by 14 percent. The same day, Elon Musk, the head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and opined, “Social Security is the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

In other words, it’s easy to see in Trump’s and Musk’s words and deeds the signs of an incipient monkey-wrench operation. Unfortunately, this message was nowhere evident in Green’s outburst.

Not surprisingly, the Republican-controlled House voted 224-198 on Thursday to censure Green for disrupting Trump’s address. As a formal statement of disapproval, censure is about the worst punishment for a misbehaving House member short of removing them from office.

What surprised some was that 10 Democrats voted in favor of censure, revealing how deeply the divide within Democratic ranks had become.

Breaches of decorum have become a recurring trend that many members of Congress no doubt dislike. Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert set a new bar for hecklers by repeatedly interrupting then-President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address in 2022. Greene did it again during Biden’s 2023 and 2024 State of the Union addresses.

Unlike Trump’s view expressed at the end of his contentious Oval Office exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — “This is going to be great television” — Democrats came away from the congressional address without much to celebrate.

Ever since the party managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in last year’s presidential race, Democratic leaders and key influencers have reverted to the circular firing squads of blame to which losing campaigns inevitably return.

Yet, when it comes to performative politics, we saw both parties engage in a vigorous round of it in their faceoff over the widely misunderstood — and therefore politically exploitable — issue of “sanctuary cities,” or as Chicago calls them, “welcoming cities.”

It has survived 40 years, seven presidents and five mayors. As Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson testified, under friendly questioning by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents a large swath of Chicago’s suburbs, the policy was set forth in a 2017 state law signed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

But Republicans in the era of Trump’s presidency have promoted the narrative that cities run by Democratic mayors are just boiling over with an invasion of lawbreaking immigrants. As a result, we were treated once again to Republican alarm over criminal immigrants and “hellhole” Chicago, as one downstate Republican gubernatorial candidate constantly whined.

As often happens with congressional hearings that generate more heat than enlightenment, the session held by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee turned into something of an inquisition of Johnson and his fellow Democratic Mayors Eric Adams of New York, Mike Johnston of Denver and Michelle Wu of Boston.

Johnson dutifully refuted “hellhole” stereotypes with an array of sunnier statistics, particularly those that describe promising declines in the city’s violent crime rates. “We still have a long way to go, but sensationalizing tragedy in the name of political expediency is not governing,” he said in his opening remarks. “It’s grandstanding.”

But then the grandstanding went off the rails, as some lawmakers accused Johnson and other mayors of violating federal law and threatened to call for their arrest warrants.

I would be lying if I did not confess to my own pro-Chicago, pro-urban and pro-law enforcement prejudices. I also appreciate our Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat considering his own possible presidential run, for his rejoinder to our visiting critics: “Unlike Donald Trump,” he observed, “Illinois follows the law.”

Right on, Gov.

Contact Clarence Page at clarence47page@gmail.com.