CLARENCE PAGE: Pam Bondi faces critics, ‘burns’ them

Sometimes the win-loss tally is less important than the highlight reel.

A lot of political figures are understandably nervous about facing a Senate committee probe.

Not Pam Bondi.

In more than four hours of testimony Oct. 7 to the Senate Judiciary Committee, she responded to the most polite questions with the air of contempt worthy of her boss, President Donald Trump, who tends to react to the idea of accountability as if it were a personal insult, especially when it is requested by Democrats.

Her rude, taunting demeanor in the halls of Congress is not without precedent. Luminaries of the current administration such as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FBI Director Kash Patel have all turned in pugnacious performances before committee-room cameras.

Democratic committee members, starting with Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, were eager to question Bondi about the politicization of the Justice Department, including efforts to shield Trump and his allies and naked efforts to prosecute those who have ever crossed the president, such as former FBI Director James Comey.

Democrats, and a few Republicans, were also eager to know more about Bondi’s decision not to release any more files relating to convicted sex offender and former Trump associate Jeffrey Epstein.

These are important questions, and the attorney general is in a key position to provide some answers. However, in this, her first oversight hearing as attorney general, Bondi made it clear that she owed the Senate neither answers nor illumination of any sort. All they would get was attitude.

She set the tone with Durbin, at one point sneering at him, “I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate Trump.” She loved this groaner so much that she repurposed it with Sen. Alex Padilla of California, substituting the name of his home state for “Chicago.”

Responding to Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, she revived a controversy old enough to have whiskers, referencing his imputed claim to have served in Vietnam, to brand him as some sort of habitual liar. (Blumenthal had served during the war, but never in Vietnam.)

Blumenthal, a famously soft-spoken institutionalist, had asked who had ordered the FBI to flag any mentions of Trump in the notorious case known widely as “the Epstein files.”

“I’m not going to discuss anything about that with you, senator,” she snapped.

Similar disdain greeted questions from Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island about what happened to the $50,000 cash bribe that border czar Tom Homan allegedly received from undercover FBI agents in 2014.

Bondi had come to the committee hearing with one goal — to create the in-your-face “content” Trump’s base craves — and by the dubious standards of the right-wing infosphere she seemed to have succeeded. Video highlights of her sick burns populated X, TikTok and Fox News.

But a clue to her game was revealed when Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst caught an image of the inside of a folder of notes she kept in front of her during questioning.

The photos revealed a collection of screenshots of social media posts, along with scripted comebacks and other notes that might help her to deliver a good “gotcha” moment.

On social media, the binder took on such titles as “Pam Bondi’s burn book,” a reference to the movie “Mean Girls,” in which a scrapbook is filled with pictures and cruel, mean-spirited gossip, comments and secrets concerning less-favored girls.

As a measure of her respect for the public’s right to know what our lawmakers and high officials are doing in our name and with our dollars, that’s pretty close to the message the attorney general was offering us.

Secrets? She’ll tell us when she’s good and ready, not a moment before — and maybe never.

Sen. Adam Schiff of California listed 11 questions that Bondi had refused to answer. These included whether Bondi had discussed indicting Comey with Trump. Trump had demanded on Truth Social that she prosecute Comey; New York Attorney General Letitia James, who successfully sued Trump on civil charges; and Schiff himself.

In a heated exchange, Bondi loudly came up with, “Will you apologize to Donald Trump for trying to impeach him after you now know that Joe Biden tried to cover up Hunter Biden’s involvement with Ukraine?”

I was ready to tune out when Bondi turned to the decaying pathways of old Hunter Biden conspiracy theories. Don’t we have any fresh fears and resentments to worry about?

But then I was jerked alert, not for the first time, by an item further down Bondi’s list of all-purpose barbs prepared for Whitehouse: “You are a total hypocrite.”

Did she need to write that down?

The United States is currently in a constitutional crisis, and the U.S. Department of Justice is at the heart of it. FBI personnel are being shunted from crime-fighting duties to catch undocumented immigrants in places such as Chicago.

And while it would be foolish to try to predict the outcome of a criminal prosecution that is clearly a priority for a U.S. president, especially one as deceitful as Trump, the case against Comey is problematic, to say the least. He has pleaded innocent and has signaled his intention to argue that the case is malicious and selective prosecution.

But as we’ve seen elsewhere in Trumpworld, sometimes the win-loss tally is less important than the highlight reel.

At a time when the government is in another shutdown, raising anxieties from farms to factory towns, we need serious, sensible people in Washington to get the people’s business done. They are nowhere to be seen in the Trump administration.

Contact Clarence Page at clarence47page@gmail.com.