COMMENTARY: A deal more young Americans are willing to make

More young Americans are considering tech schools and skilled labor, working in fields such as construction, mining and nursing that many of their older peers never would have considered.

EDITORIAL: Will Kamala Harris ever have to defend her record?

Young Americans have been told for years that financial success starts with an expensive, four-year degree. But after watching the older generation load up on debt and struggle to pay the bills, that mindset is changing.

Instead, more young Americans are considering tech schools and skilled labor, working in fields such as construction, mining and nursing that many of their older peers never would have considered.

Undergraduate enrollment at America’s four-year public colleges is 7.4 percent lower than it was a decade ago, a loss of around 1.5 million students as confidence in traditional education has declined. Meanwhile, there has been a surge of interest in career and trade institutions. More than 1 million part- and full-time students opted to attend for-profit career schools in the 2022-23 academic year.

“The choice to enroll in career schools is driven by flexibility, accessibility, accelerated pathways and robust student support services,” said Jenny Faubert, a spokeswoman for Career Education Colleges and Universities. CECU represents 1,100 private career colleges and affiliates across North America.

Research from National Student Clearing House shows enrollment trends continue to increase for shorter-term credential programs. And even though artificial intelligence is becoming a household topic of conversation, Faubert says there will always be a need for plumbers, electricians and other trade workers, even with technological advances.

“While trade jobs use more technology than they did a decade ago, they are still hands-on jobs that need skilled individuals,” she said.

The National Mining Association is seeing a similar shift. The industry needs workers to produce the minerals America’s high-tech economy relies on, and the global demand for coal hit an all-time high of 8.7 billion tonnes in 2023.

NMA is urging Congress to support the Mining Schools Act of 2023. Introduced by Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the measure aims to increase and improve opportunities for university and college mining and geological programs to prepare students to meet America’s energy needs.

“Without a strong workforce of American miners, the United States will continue to rely on China, Russia and other foreign nations for our supply of raw materials and rare earth minerals, and this is unacceptable,” Manchin said.

The Mining Schools Act establishes a federal grant program for mining schools to recruit students and conduct studies, research and demonstrations.

“By supporting the next generation of miners, the Mining Schools Act is a direct investment in secure U.S. supply chains, American ingenuity, and high-paying, community-supporting jobs for the future,” said Rich Nolan, NMA president and CEO.

The range of industries looking for workers who have practical skills, and not necessarily four-year degrees, includes health care, truck driving, aircraft mechanics and welding. Other jobs include HVAC installers and mechanics, dental assistants, culinary specialists and plumbers.

“Workforce shortages are worsening, especially as many current workers retire. This creates a high demand for skilled labor, and many of these jobs offer good pay,” Faubert said.

For students and families looking to save money and come away with little to no debt after graduation, there are schools such as Williamson College of the Trades. The faith-based institution in Media, Pa., offers scholarships for trades and technical jobs while boasting a 98 percent placement rate.

Similarly, the College of the Ozarks, aka “Hard Work U,” offers every student a tuition assurance scholarship on the condition they immerse themselves in an on-campus work program for 15 hours per week and two 40-hour work weeks per school year.

Mike Rowe, the podcaster and former host of “Dirty Jobs,” called the programs “the model” for trade school education. “(They’re) doing virtually just everything right, but almost everything opposite to what you’re seeing in the Ivy League and most big public universities,” Rowe said.

Chris Woodward writes about industry and technology for InsideSources.com.