COMMENTARY: A Republican who wants to raise taxes

Congress is debating major funding bills that would avoid another of those phony government “shutdowns” now scheduled for Friday. One sticking point is that Democrats want to either defund ICE, or greatly reduce its budget even though it is following the law in arresting and deporting people from other countries, some of whom have committed crimes while here.

Adding nothing positive to this debate is Mitt Romney, the former Republican nominee for president in 2012.

In a letter to the editor of The Wall Street Journal, Romney writes that he is fine with tax increases because “continuing to add to the national debt at a rate far greater than the growth of the economy can’t go on forever.” It can go on long enough to result in serious consequences if Congress refuses to address the main problem, which is not revenue, but spending. Romney is at the wrong end of the debate.

Total U.S. government revenues have reached new highs, exceeding $5 trillion in fiscal 2025. Individual income taxes have reached record levels in recent years, significantly boosting federal coffers. Yet, the national debt is approaching $39 trillion. Visit USDebtClock.org and see how many numbers are in red and quickly rising.

So total revenue has hit new highs, individual income taxes are at record levels (though down slightly under Trump), but the debt keeps rising. Raise your hand if you know why. Yes, it’s because spending keeps increasing, and despite efforts by Elon Musk and his DOGE crew, Congress appears unwilling to reduce spending.

These arguments are familiar to most people who are paying attention and care about the future, but fewer seem to because so many are receiving government benefits. Nearly 100 million Americans — about one-third of the total population — received some form of government assistance in 2019, according to a 2023 estimate from the Department of Health and Human Services. We’ve heard the howls from Democrats and the media when there are suggestions to cut anything, including the rate of increased spending, along with unnecessary and fraudulent spending.

Human nature tells us that the more people rely on others — in this case government — the less likely they are to rely on themselves.

At the end of his letter, Romney writes, “I’m a great deal more concerned about the future of the country than the size of my tax bill.” If that is true, Romney should be focused on cutting spending and reducing debt before giving Washington another dime, whether it’s his dime or dimes from the rest of us.

In an address to the nation on April 24, 1985, Ronald Reagan said: “No matter how hard you work, no matter how strong this economy grows, no matter how much more tax money comes to Washington, it won’t amount to a hill of beans if government won’t curb its endless appetite to spend. Overspending is the subject we must now address — how budgets got so far out of balance and, yes, what together we can and must do to correct this. … Every dollar the government spends comes out of your pockets. Every dollar the government gives to someone has to first be taken away from someone else. So it’s our moral duty to make sure that we can justify every one of your tax dollars, that we spend them wisely and carefully and, just as important, fairly.”

Romney should watch Reagan’s address.

Contact Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.