COMMENTARY: Alliance between Las Vegas, Italy pays dividends

When talking about Las Vegas and Nevada, it is inevitable to think about the tourism and entertainment industries and the influence they have on the city. But to define Las Vegas by this simplistic formula is to lose sight of the bigger picture.

In many ways, Las Vegas epitomizes the indomitable nature of the American spirit, as well as the ability of the American people to see opportunity in the face of challenges and to pursue their goals head-on despite setbacks and difficulties.

It is therefore no wonder that each January Las Vegas hosts thousands of people and many companies for CES, which ended last week. Participants can touch, first-hand, the latest technological developments and engage with well-known firms and startups that are developing new and groundbreaking technologies.

Some of these will change our future and our way of life. Some will succeed in the international marketplace of ideas and technology; others will fall short of expectations. These endeavors are worth fighting for. They help our societies thrive and advance for the benefit of future generations.

There was no shortage of bold and revolutionary ideas at the 2019 CES, and I am proud that over 70 Italian companies brought their own innovative contributions to the show. Italians are renowned for their ingenuity, their constant yearning for new challenges and their desire to advance the boundaries of knowledge — and this transfers to their companies. As Italy prepares to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci, one of the greatest geniuses of all times, the presence of these cutting-edge Italian companies at CES seemed a particularly fitting way to start 2019.

While in Las Vegas, I met with Gov. Steve Sisolak on the premises of one of Nevada’s largest employers, the Italian entertainment technology giant IGT. We agreed to continue building on innovation, science and technology to foster growth, prosperity and employment opportunities both in Italy and Nevada.

Together, we are looking at an even brighter future for Nevada and Italy. In this, the well-integrated Italian-American community in Las Vegas and the Silver State — active in the political, scientific, cultural and economic fields — will be pivotal. Their presence here has achieved great results that many thought unimaginable, such as the establishment of the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, a world-class clinic for the treatment of brain diseases.

The achievements of the Italian-American community in the Silver State are a reflection of their success across all 50 states. It is therefore no surprise that just a few days ago, during his first visit to United States, the Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, met with the co-chair of the Italian American Congressional Delegation, Rep. Mark Amodei, to renew and strengthen that very alliance and friendship between the two sides of the Atlantic that rest on the common values of freedom and democracy.

As the Italian ambassador, I am proud of what Italy, our people, businesses and culture have already contributed to this country and to this friendship. Equally, as compatriots of Leonardo, I am confident that our creativity will help Italy’s presence in Las Vegas and Nevada continue to grow to the benefit of both our countries and, above all, our people. This is a winning bet.

Armando Varricchio, is Italy’s ambassador to the United States.