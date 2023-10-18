COMMENTARY: American college kids flunk their morals test

I hope my father’s old party can get its act together — yesterday.

FIle- Palestinian supporters gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. As the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war, American colleges have become seats of anguish with many Jewish students calling for strong condemnation after civilian attacks by Hamas while some Muslim students are pressing for recognition of decades of suffering by Palestinians in Gaza. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

It turns out that some of our smartest college kids aren’t just stupid about things such as microaggressions and gender pronouns.

The reaction on many campuses to the slaughter of innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists showed that many students are just as a stupid about Israel and the rest of the world.

It was shocking — and sad — to see American college students marching around, openly rooting for Palestine and celebrating Hamas’ “victory” over Israel.

It proved how deeply and dangerously our country’s higher education system has been poisoned by the ideology of people who hate us and our values.

At Harvard, more than 30 student groups said publicly that “the only one to blame” for the massacre of 1,200 Israeli men, women and children was “the apartheid regime” of Israel — not the Hamas savages who raped and killed women and shot, burned and decapitated babies.

At other supposedly elite schools such as Stanford, students were painting pro-Palestine signs on buildings and posting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” on Instagram.

The political and moral ignorance of our pro-Hamas students is really not that surprising. It is the product of decades of indoctrination by left-wing college professors and administrators who hate America, hate Jews and equate the state of Israel with Nazi Germany.

It’s why many students believe that a terrorist deliberately killing an Israeli child with a gun is morally the same as a Palestinian child dying because an Israeli jet dropped a bomb on a Hamas rocket depot in Gaza.

Our morally deranged class of college students is our own fault. We are the only country that allows its enemies to move here, live here and plant their own flag here.

Unfortunately, after 50 years, our niceness and generosity has resulted in our ideological enemies being able to infiltrate our education systems and poison many of our youths against us. We need to wake up and fix that — and last week was a pretty loud and painful wake-up call for all Americans.

It was especially infuriating to watch members of the Squad — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and their America-hating sisters — refuse to immediately condemn Hamas for murdering women and beheading children.

In contrast to the Squad’s moral failure, President Joe Biden deserves high praise for the strong speeches he read to the country in defense of Israel and his promises of full American support.

But what still bothers me is my fear that a wave of terrorism is coming soon to the United States, and Biden and no one else is doing anything to alleviate my fear. He and his administration of weak crazies have left our southern border wide-open for three years.

No one knows how many “sleeper” terrorists have simply walked into our country, which, in case you haven’t noticed, has been swamped by millions of young males from a hundred countries who don’t all subscribe to America’s founding ideals of freedom and equality.

Meanwhile, while our border remains a disaster and we’re being pulled into having to support another war, the GOP is in disarray. The Republican Party is so bad that despite Biden’s deteriorating brainpower and his foreign policy blunders, he is starting to look like a leader.

Republicans have been locked in controversy over a vote to pick a new speaker to replace Kevin McCarthy so the House can operate as it should in these trying times.

The whole world is going nuts. America’s got some big decisions to make at home and overseas. And it’s only 13 months to the 2024 elections. So I hope my father’s old party can get its act together — yesterday.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Contact at reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on X.